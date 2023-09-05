Thursday marked the end of an era at Woodworth Animal Hospital in Waynesboro that spanned more than five decades.

Dr. Dan Woodworth, 81, a veterinarian at the animal hospital since 1968, officially retired after 55 years from the business he once owned, which his father had started in 1939.

“My greatest joy has been satisfying the clients by caring for their animals,” Woodworth said. “Retiring is a mixed bag.”

Dr. Jennifer Miller, a co-owner and veterinarian at Woodworth Animal Hospital, has worked with Woodworth for 18 years and said he is someone she has always looked up to.

“He’s been a mentor, leader and father figure,” she said.

Longtime customer John Wood, 70, of Crimora, said he will miss Woodworth.

“He’s always been good to me,” Wood said. “I came here when his father was here.”

Wood, who currently owns two cats and two dogs, said he will continue bringing his pets to Woodworth Animal Hospital.

“We’ve always liked coming here,” he said while petting Annie, his 18-month-old beagle. “We have been coming here since the day I got married, and I got married in 1971.”

Horsin’ around

Woodworth Animal Hospital, which has existed for 84 years, was opened by Woodworth’s father, John, in 1939 on Arch Avenue in downtown Waynesboro.

Dr. John Woodworth grew up in West Virginia, where his father was a Presbyterian minister.

“Work horses and family horses were his main interest,” Woodworth said of his father.

After graduating from Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine, John decided to move back east, so he paid for a demographics report on the need for horse care. The information listed Waynesboro and Front Royal as options.

“There was an army fort at Front Royal with veterinarians working with horses, so he came to Waynesboro,” Woodworth said.

John and his wife Dorothy moved to Waynesboro in 1939 and opened an animal hospital, with John as the veterinarian and his wife as an administrator. A few years later, Woodworth was born in 1942.

“I came into this world and will go out of this world in the same building, and I was not born at home,” Woodworth said. “Where was I born?”

A moment later, he answered his riddle.

“McDow Funeral Home,” he said with a laugh. “It was Waynesboro Community Hospital when I was born.”

While growing up in Waynesboro, Woodworth helped out at his father’s animal hospital as a child.

“I grew up in the practice cleaning kennels and walking dogs,” he said.

Despite having a wonderful relationship with his father, Woodworth didn’t want to follow in his footsteps — at first.

“It wasn’t until sophomore year in college that I finally decided to be a veterinarian,” he said.

At the time, he was attending Davis & Elkins College in West Virginia. He attended Virginia Tech for one summer to get his veterinary college prerequisites. He then attended his father’s alma mater, Iowa State University.

“When I told my father I wanted to be a veterinarian, he said, ‘Dan, knowing what you know, I think you’re a darn fool, but I’m proud of you,’” Woodworth said. “I will never forget that conversation.”

When Woodworth Animal Hospital opened, 95% of the business dealt with farm animals, and only 10% was with companion animals.

Over the years, as Waynesboro grew, the business morphed to 60% small animals and 40% large by 1968, when Woodworth joined the staff.

Instead of focusing on horses like his father, Woodworth built a reputation for handling cattle, with most of his customers being Amish dairy farmers.

Woodworth said to understand what it was like, all one has to do is watch “All Creatures Great and Small” on PBS.

“It’s incredibly accurate,” he said of the television show and books by James Alfred Wight under the pen name James Herriot. “Those stories, I can relate to very, very readily.”

Woodworth once visited the home of Dr. Brian Sinclair, who was captured in fictional form as Tristan Farnon in the books and show, in Scotland in 1963.

Later, when Sinclair was in the U.S., Woodworth met the Scottish veterinarian.

“He was a speaker at one of the national veterinary conferences,” Woodworth said, “and I spoke to him in person.”

Woodworth cared for large and small animals until 1989 but eventually had to focus only on companion animals.

“It was difficult giving it up. I enjoyed being out,” Woodworth said. “But I didn’t enjoy all the hard work and freezing cold nights.”

Thinking that Waynesboro would expand to Charlottesville, Woodworth’s father bought land off Main Street heading up Afton Mountain in the 1940s, and decided to build a hospital soon after. In 1955, Woodworth Animal Hospital relocated from Arch Avenue to 2001 E Main St.

Family business

Woodworth married his wife, Sue, in 1964. After graduating from Iowa State University in May 1968, he and his bride moved to Waynesboro and lived in an apartment above the hospital.

“At the time, new graduates couldn’t practice, even under the direct supervision of a veterinarian, until they got veterinarian board scores,” Woodworth said.

He took the test in Richmond with Don Cromer, a veterinarian at Westwood Animal Hospital in Staunton, in August 1968 and remembers being nervous.

“When Dr. Cromer and I left the exam room, we said, ‘We could not have possibly passed that board test,’” said Woodworth of the written and oral exam. “We both recall saying, ‘That was awful.’”

Woodworth officially joined Woodworth Animal Hospital as a veterinarian on Sept. 1, 1968. At the time, he never would have guessed his career there would last 55 years.

His mother continued working at the hospital until 1978 and died in 2004. His father worked on and off for years until he died in 2007.

“It was an enjoyable time,” Woodworth said. “I enjoyed working with my parents.”

Woodworth and his wife have five children. Their daughter, Kelley, joined Woodworth Animal Hospital in 1998 as a veterinarian and still works there.

“I am impressed with her abilities,” Woodworth said.

One of their sons, Mark, also worked as the hospital administrator from 1998 to 2003 before leaving the practice for a veterinary sales job.

Although Kelley enjoys caring for animals, she didn’t have an interest in owning the business created by her grandfather and improved upon by her father.

“She told me she wanted to be a parent and a veterinarian but not an owner,” Woodworth said. “So I had to search out a different exit strategy.”

Woodworth sold the business in 2012 to Miller and Diana Hagenlocker.

“My daughter and I have been working for them since,” Woodworth said.

Over the past several years, Woodworth had been gradually reducing his hours as he prepared for his retirement.

Lasting impact

Over the past 55 years, Woodworth has touched the lives of many in the Valley.

“He has been someone you would think of or go to whenever something came up with the care of your animals,” said Hagenlocker, co-owner and administrator at Woodworth Animal Hospital.

Hagenlocker has worked at the hospital for 17 years, but knew Woodworth before then.

Her parents moved to Waynesboro in the 1950s and began taking their pets to Woodworth Animal Hospital soon after.

“Dr. Dan has been a big influence in my life since I was very, very small,” Hagenlocker said.

After applying to the veterinary technician program at Blue Ridge Community College in the early 2000s, Hagenlocker spent a day observing Woodworth.

“There were some very interesting cases that came in the day I was observing Dr. Dan,” she said. “So we had a lot of fun.”

Although Hagenlocker decided not to pursue being a veterinary technician, she did end up working at Woodworth Animal Hospital.

“He’s been a big influence on all of us here,” she said. “He’s always been very patient and kind.”

Like Hagenlocker, Miller knew Woodworth before joining his practice 18 years ago in 2005. Miller’s grandmother brought her to visit Woodworth Animal Hospital while she was attending James Madison University in Harrisonburg. Miller went on to earn her veterinary degree from Tuskegee University in 1996.

“It was an exciting decision,” Miller said of buying the hospital in 2012. “It’s something we had been working toward.”

However, it hasn’t been easy, especially with the pandemic.

“There have been ups and downs with many challenges,” Miller said. “Never a dull moment.”

Keeping the Woodworth Animal Hospital name was not a challenging decision.

“Woodworth Animal Hospital has been in this valley since 1939,” Hagenlocker said. “That’s something to be proud of. It was a no-brainer.”

Woodworth said he is glad Miller and Hagenlocker chose to keep the family name on the practice.

“It’s been very gratifying,” he said. “They could have changed the name, but they didn’t. People recognize the name, and I feel blessed they kept it.”

Moving forward

Woodworth said he’s unsure exactly what he will do now but knows the time is right to retire.

“I am steadfast in my faith that God is my lord and savior, and he directs my life,” he said. “What the Lord’s going to give me to do next is up in the air. But I’m open for whatever it is.”

Decades ago, Woodworth participated in foreign mission trips with Living Waters to Guatemala and Mexico. For the past 20 years, he has been going on mission trips with Youth with a Mission to Mexico, where he helps build homes. He often convinces a grandchild to accompany him. As long as he’s healthy, he hopes to continue going on short-term mission trips, he said.

He is also active with his church. For years, he attended First Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro while growing up. As an adult, he later attended Hope Community Church in Waynesboro and is now a member of Old Providence ARP Church in Steeles Tavern.

Meanwhile, Hagenlocker and Miller are excited about the future of Woodworth Animal Hospital.

“With the area growing, I see a bright future in Waynesboro,” Hagenlocker said. “We are going to do our best to run the practice, treat our clients and our patients with the foundation that we learned from both Dr. John and Dr. Dan, and continue to be progressive and at the forefront of the best veterinary care which is available.”

Woodworth said he’s not worried about his and his father’s legacy.

“They have done a wonderful job,” Woodworth said of Miller and Hagenlocker. “They continue to have the compassionate care modus operandi that is important to us.”