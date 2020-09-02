Waynesboro Walgreens to close mid-September

Walgreens location at 101 Rosser Avenue in Waynesboro will close on Sept. 14.

The current lease expired which prompted the closure, Erin Loverher with Walgreens communications said.

Patients who use the pharmacy won't need to take any action, Loverher said, and will be receiving a letter in the mail with information on their prescriptions.

"We entered into an agreement with CVS, the closest nearby pharmacy. CVS will acquire the prescription records when the location closes. We are committed to providing a seamless transition for patients," Loverher said in an email statement.

The Walgreens location was most recently a Rite Aid. Rite Aid stores in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County were among more than 1,900 locations purchased by the Illinois-based Walgreens company in 2017.

According to its website, once the Waynesboro Walgreens location closes, the nearest Walgreens to the city will be on Tinkling Spring Road in Stuarts Draft and on Lee Highway in Verona.

As of Aug. 31, 2019, Walgreens operated more than 9,200 drugstores across all 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.