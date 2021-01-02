Waynesboro woman opens Blessings Box pantry with help from neighbors

Just before Christmas, residents of a Waynesboro neighborhood joined together to provide for those in need.
A new Blessings Box, located at 4001 White Bridge Road in Waynesboro, opened two days before Christmas and has been filled with items every day since then.
“It’s no questions asked, no judgment,” said Waynesboro resident Jennifer Lewis. “If you need it, you come take it, and if you can give, please come and drop off.”
The freshly painted Blessings Box is open 24/7. It offers non-perishable food items as well as other hygiene products, including laundry detergent and feminine products. Most bulky clothing items are not accepted at the pantry but scarves and socks can be donated. It’s not the first Blessings Box in Waynesboro, but it is the first on the north side of the city.
John Hanger, president of WoodmenLife, permitted Lewis to install the pantry on the organization’s property.
“WoodmenLife is all about the community and feeding the hungry and things like that, so we’re all for it,” Hanger said.
Lewis was determined to get the Blessings Box installed before Christmas, but there was just one delay — she hadn’t found anyone to build the box yet.
As she was racking her brain trying to figure out how to get a box built, she looked outside her window and saw an old dog crate that had sat empty on her neighbor’s property for years. She thought it would be perfect to use for the Blessings Box, and her neighbor was thrilled when he heard Lewis’ idea.
“I was excited when she told me what she had in mind, and I was glad that I had something that could be used to help that cause,” said Heath Kimmell, Lewis’ neighbor.
Kimmell started working on converting the box into a functional pantry right away. He spent half a day patching up holes, working on the crates’ legs and, “Making it so it would be something that would last for a while,” he said.
Luckily, Kimmell didn’t have to do all of the work alone. His two daughters, Lydia, 13, and Amelia, 11, were home from school on Christmas break, and the two helped him convert the old crate into the new Blessings Box.
“I think they enjoyed it,” Kimmell said. “They knew what it was for, and I think that brought them joy, knowing that it was going to be used to feed folks who are hungry in our community.”
The Blessings Box was moved to the Woodmen Life property on Dec. 23, right before Christmas as Lewis had hoped.
At first, only she and her friend Mary were free to move the box from Lewis’ home to its nearby permanent location. Then, one neighbor drove by to help them load and transport the box, and they soon met another neighbor along the way that followed them to Woodmen’s to help unload the pantry.
“Everybody just happened to be at the right place at the right time to help us make this happen,” Lewis said. “It couldn’t have happened, first, without the neighbor next door donating the crate, and then everybody else helping along the way.”
Community members have kept the Blessings Box stocked since it opened last week. One Staunton-based small business, RefillRenew, donated dish and laundry detergent to the box.
Lewis asks those who are interested in donating not to donate banged up cans of food, outdated items or things they wouldn’t eat themselves.
“Just because people are in need does not mean they don’t want good food,” Lewis said.
The Blessings Box is in a well-lit area. However, Lewis encourages people to go during the day for safety reasons. There are no lights set up inside the pantry yet, but she hopes to install some in the future.
Lewis said she and her husband check on the Blessings Box daily to ensure it is taken care of. She also wants to make sure those in need are getting what they need from the box.
“I don’t want anybody thinking that they have to go without,” Lewis said. “If they get there and have a certain need and it’s not there, my phone number is there, and they can text me, and we’ll figure out a way to get them what they need.”