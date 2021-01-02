Waynesboro woman opens Blessings Box pantry with help from neighbors

“I was excited when she told me what she had in mind, and I was glad that I had something that could be used to help that cause,” said Heath Kimmell, Lewis’ neighbor.

Kimmell started working on converting the box into a functional pantry right away. He spent half a day patching up holes, working on the crates’ legs and, “Making it so it would be something that would last for a while,” he said.

Luckily, Kimmell didn’t have to do all of the work alone. His two daughters, Lydia, 13, and Amelia, 11, were home from school on Christmas break, and the two helped him convert the old crate into the new Blessings Box.

“I think they enjoyed it,” Kimmell said. “They knew what it was for, and I think that brought them joy, knowing that it was going to be used to feed folks who are hungry in our community.”

The Blessings Box was moved to the Woodmen Life property on Dec. 23, right before Christmas as Lewis had hoped.

At first, only she and her friend Mary were free to move the box from Lewis’ home to its nearby permanent location. Then, one neighbor drove by to help them load and transport the box, and they soon met another neighbor along the way that followed them to Woodmen’s to help unload the pantry.