Waynesboro woman running 200 miles for local nonprofit

When Stephanie Painter signed up to run Waynesboro’s Park to Park half marathon in 2016, she had never so much as run more than the school mile before.

“I did it, was miserable the whole time, and decided I really liked feeling that way,” Painter said with a laugh. “I really liked that distance, and I kept saying, ‘This is the most I’ll ever do. I’ll never go beyond a half marathon.’”

But Painter soon broke that pledge to herself — registering for the Marine Corp Marathon and the Blue Ridge Double Marathon in Roanoke. Known as America’s Toughest Road Marathon, Painter was the first female to cross the finish line in 2019 finishing the 52.4 miles in a little more than 10 hours.

“From there I thought, ‘Well, I can run more’ and I just kept signing up for races. The real joy with ultrarunning is that they’re usually in really pretty areas, so I just signed up for things that I thought were really pretty,” she said.

The farthest distance Painter has completed is 125 miles. But after about six months off from intense running because of a battle with anorexia, Painter has her eye on accomplishing 200 miles.