Waynesboro's Apple Days prepares for 45th year

Attendees to this weekend’s 45th annual Apple Days Arts & Crafts Show will hopefully experience the local tradition with only one major difference this year — wearing a mask.

If You Go » What: 45th annual Apple Days Arts & Crafts Show » Where: Willow Oak Plaza » When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. » Online: "Apple Days Arts & Crafts Show" on Facebook

Event coordinator Anita Lewis said this year’s event has been planned with more space between vendor tents, signage encouraging social distancing and requiring all attendees to wear masks.

“Hopefully it’s going to the same thing as years past, just wearing the masks now,” Lewis said. “We’ve separated the vendors out, and we’re going to try to do it with as little inconvenience to everyone as possible.”

Apple Days brings local crafters, vendors and nonprofit organizations to Waynesboro with handmade wares, food and more. Nonprofit organizations also attend to raise funds.