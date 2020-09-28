Waynesboro's Apple Days prepares for 45th year

Attendees to this weekend’s 45th annual Apple Days Arts & Crafts Show will hopefully experience the local tradition with only one major difference this year — wearing a mask.
Event coordinator Anita Lewis said this year’s event has been planned with more space between vendor tents, signage encouraging social distancing and requiring all attendees to wear masks.
“Hopefully it’s going to the same thing as years past, just wearing the masks now,” Lewis said. “We’ve separated the vendors out, and we’re going to try to do it with as little inconvenience to everyone as possible.”
Apple Days brings local crafters, vendors and nonprofit organizations to Waynesboro with handmade wares, food and more. Nonprofit organizations also attend to raise funds.
About 40 vendors have signed up to participate in Apple Days as of Monday, but Lewis said the list is still growing. Turner’s Produce will be in attendance as usual with apples, pumpkins, jams and jellies.
While the Boy Scouts will not be selling their apple dumplings this year, The Candy Lady will have apple dumplings available along with homemade candy, fudge and brownies.
On Saturday, BBQ chicken will be made available on site. Ms. B’s food truck will also be in attendance Saturday and Sunday.
In addition to vendors and food, Gaming Gone Mobile and Balloon Pets will provide weekend entertainment.
The event will take place in Willow Oak Plaza on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
