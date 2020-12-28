Waynesboro's Bed Bath & Beyond closing in February

Bed Bath & Beyond located in the Waynesboro Town Center will close at the end of February, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The Waynesboro store is one of around 200 stores that the company announced in July would close over the next two years. Bed Bath & Beyond expects to have closed around 60% of those locations by the end of this fiscal year, the company said.

“We will continue to serve our loyal customers online and in any one of our hundreds of other Bed Bath & Beyond store locations across North America,” Dominic Pendry with Bed Bath & Beyond said.

Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 29 stores in Virginia, including in Charlottesville and Harrisonburg which will remain open.

In the July announcement, the company also announced a store optimization plan that “will establish the right network of stores to serve customers.” As part of the program, Bed Bath & Beyond will invest $250 million in nearly 450 stores across North America in the next two to three years.