Waynesboro's Bed Bath & Beyond closing in February
Waynesboro's Bed Bath & Beyond closing in February

Waynesboro Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond located in the Waynesboro Town Center advertises a 20% off sale on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. The location will close at the end of February.

 Logan Bogert, The News Virginian

Bed Bath & Beyond located in the Waynesboro Town Center will close at the end of February, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The Waynesboro store is one of around 200 stores that the company announced in July would close over the next two years. Bed Bath & Beyond expects to have closed around 60% of those locations by the end of this fiscal year, the company said.

“We will continue to serve our loyal customers online and in any one of our hundreds of other Bed Bath & Beyond store locations across North America,” Dominic Pendry with Bed Bath & Beyond said.

Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 29 stores in Virginia, including in Charlottesville and Harrisonburg which will remain open.

In the July announcement, the company also announced a store optimization plan that “will establish the right network of stores to serve customers.” As part of the program, Bed Bath & Beyond will invest $250 million in nearly 450 stores across North America in the next two to three years.

“This is part of a comprehensive strategy to invest where it matters most to our customers, including the launch of an array of new customer-inspired owned brands next year, and the continual improvement in our omni-always shopping services to make it faster, more convenient and easier than ever to shop with us,” Pendry said.

Waynesboro Town Center was built in the early 2000s and opened in 2007. Bed Bath & Beyond, one of the site's anchor stores, opened in 2008.

Reporter

Logan Bogert is a reporter for The News Virginian in Waynesboro, Virginia. She can be reached at lbogert@newsvirginian.com or (540) 932-3562. Follow Logan on Twitter at @Logan_Bogert.

