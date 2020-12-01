Waynesboro's Blue Ridge Bucha under new ownership

Blue Ridge Bucha in Waynesboro is under new ownership, the company announced Tuesday.

Co-founders Kate and Ethan Zuckerman opened the beverage business focused on handcrafting organic kombucha in 2010.

“It has been an amazing experience to pour our passion for great kombucha into nurturing a small business from its early stages to where it is now,” Ethan Zuckerman said. “We are so grateful to our team, customers, retailers and community partners for their support of our entrepreneurial journey, and we look forward to watching the company take its next steps.”

Those next steps will come under the direction of Hank Heyming, the company’s new owner and CEO.

“I could not be more excited about Blue Ridge Bucha and its prospects. The company has developed an excellent regional brand as a creator of refreshing, organic, great-tasting kombucha all centered around its mission of sustainability,” Heyming said.

Heyming said he plans to use the Blue Ridge Bucha platform to drive growth regionally and beyond while also maintaining the company’s mission of sustainability and local production.