Waynesboro's Blue Ridge Bucha under new ownership

Blue Ridge Bucha in Waynesboro is under new ownership, the company announced Tuesday.
Co-founders Kate and Ethan Zuckerman opened the beverage business focused on handcrafting organic kombucha in 2010.
“It has been an amazing experience to pour our passion for great kombucha into nurturing a small business from its early stages to where it is now,” Ethan Zuckerman said. “We are so grateful to our team, customers, retailers and community partners for their support of our entrepreneurial journey, and we look forward to watching the company take its next steps.”
Those next steps will come under the direction of Hank Heyming, the company’s new owner and CEO.
“I could not be more excited about Blue Ridge Bucha and its prospects. The company has developed an excellent regional brand as a creator of refreshing, organic, great-tasting kombucha all centered around its mission of sustainability,” Heyming said.
Heyming said he plans to use the Blue Ridge Bucha platform to drive growth regionally and beyond while also maintaining the company’s mission of sustainability and local production.
“The flavors of Blue Ridge Bucha compare favorably with any other kombucha you can find in the marketplace. I can’t wait to give this amazing beverage a broader platform while honoring its homegrown roots,” he said.
Heyming comes to Blue Ridge Bucha after co-founding Trolley Venture Partners, a Richmond-based venture capital fund where he will continue to serve as a managing director.
The Zuckermans said they plan to enjoy some family time before making decisions on what’s next, but they have “a few entrepreneurial ideas we’re excited about.”
“We are enthusiastic about Hank’s vision and our first priority is to support the company as it transitions to new leadership,” Kate Zuckerman said.
