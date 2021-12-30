Waynesboro's Bottles ready to host its first-ever New Year's Eve party

Sorenson even further described it as if she’s working among family.

“Even though we work here, it doesn’t mean that we’re not having fun,” Sorenson said. “I love working here. I love meeting people. I love talking to people. It’s an amazing place.”

Both women are also excited for what the New Year’s Eve party will bring to the business and they hope all potential patrons are, as well.

For those coming into the establishment for the first time, Hayes said they can be reassured that there will be plenty of food and drinks to enjoy as 2021 comes to an end.

For drinks, customers can order a mixed bucket of up to eight different beers put on ice, while for food, guests can enjoy everything from traditional bar favorites such as fried pickles, jalapeno poppers and pretzel bites to other not-so-traditional options.

One of which is the Bottles donut cheeseburger that will eventually make its way back to the active menu, Hayes said.

In his establishment, Hayes also hopes that all folks who choose to attend are ready to get social and enjoy the company of not just their friends and family, but others in the community, too.