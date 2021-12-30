Waynesboro's Bottles ready to host its first-ever New Year's Eve party

It’s the end of a long, hard year.
And Bottles in Waynesboro is ready to celebrate.
The entertainment venue, established just last summer in June 2020, is finally ready to host its first-ever New Year’s Eve party.
Owner John Hayes and his staff are set to welcome everyone, regulars and newcomers alike, to the big bash that promises everything from great food and drinks to bull rides and dancing.
“This is the first one we’re able to do,” Hayes said. “Last year we were closed on New Years. We’re really excited.”
Althought a night out at Bottles always includes karaoke or games such as cornhole, Connect 4, pool and skeeball, Hayes said the business’ New Year’s Eve party will offer the usual favorites while also changing things up a little.
“We do have a couple of things [that] we’re doing a little different than normal,” Hayes said. “Normally, we’re open until 1 a.m. On New Years, we’re going to stay open until 2 a.m. We’ve got DJ Groovematic — our in-house DJ. He’ll be coming out and playing until 2. We have a photo cube that’ll be set up outside for people to take pictures. We’ve got [a] free champagne toast and a bunch of swag.”
Hayes and the rest of the Bottles staff are excitedly anticipating the ball dropping at midnight this year, however, it wasn’t lost on him just how far the business has come through COVID and other challenges in today’s unprecedented times.
Formerly a Moe’s Southwest Grill, Hayes said he and his team of “entrepreneurs” wanted to try something different and provide Waynesboro residents with a unique experience that they couldn’t find anywhere else in the area.
“We decided that we had bigger plans for this location,” Hayes said. “We wanted to do something else. During the lockdown, we created everything ourselves. All the graphics were done in-house. We opened in June and, at that point, COVID wasn’t really a big deal in Augusta County. It wasn’t really until we got into the winter months that it really hit the area and became a bigger deal.”
Hayes said he and his staff “kicked butt” during that fall season, but during the winter when COVID numbers were on the rise, they all kept up on their work by creating the venue’s merchandise, expanding its inventory and even changing up the menu.
To him, all of their hard work has paid off.
“When we came back out of it in 2021, I feel like we had an amazing summer,” Hayes said. “We had some of the biggest days we ever had. It’s been a great ride since then.”
Additionally, when looking at where the business is now compared to 2020, Hayes was thrilled about how Waynesboro residents and other locals helped support Bottles in 2021.
“The difference between last year and this year is day and night,” Hayes said. “This year, we’re able to keep our full staff, we’re having kind-of regular numbers. We’re happy with everything.”
Among the members of his staff is Manager Sadie Sorenson, who has been in love with the atmosphere of the business and its energetic environment since her first day on the job.
“It’s crazy,” Sorenson said. “There’s so much going on. There’s people singing karaoke, playing pool, [and] dancing to the karaoke. People chant and sing along with it. They are ordering beers constantly. It’s usually a good atmosphere.”
Her assistant, Rebecca Kennedy, came onboard to the Bottles staff roughly around the same time that she did. For Kennedy, it’s been great to work with such a dependable group of people.
“We’re able to party and hang out outside of work, but also while we’re still on the clock,” Kennedy said. “Yeah, we get a little stressed out when it gets hectic, but we can always rely on each other. It’s really nice.”
Sorenson even further described it as if she’s working among family.
“Even though we work here, it doesn’t mean that we’re not having fun,” Sorenson said. “I love working here. I love meeting people. I love talking to people. It’s an amazing place.”
Both women are also excited for what the New Year’s Eve party will bring to the business and they hope all potential patrons are, as well.
For those coming into the establishment for the first time, Hayes said they can be reassured that there will be plenty of food and drinks to enjoy as 2021 comes to an end.
For drinks, customers can order a mixed bucket of up to eight different beers put on ice, while for food, guests can enjoy everything from traditional bar favorites such as fried pickles, jalapeno poppers and pretzel bites to other not-so-traditional options.
One of which is the Bottles donut cheeseburger that will eventually make its way back to the active menu, Hayes said.
In his establishment, Hayes also hopes that all folks who choose to attend are ready to get social and enjoy the company of not just their friends and family, but others in the community, too.
“People come here to interact with people in a way they can’t at other places,” Hayes said. “At other places, you sit down at a table, have your waiter come up, you order and you stay with your own group. At Bottles, because we’re set up the way we are, you’re going to be interacting with the public basically the whole time through. You may run into old friends, you may meet new friends. It’s very much a social atmosphere that I think sets it apart from anywhere else you go to.”
Going into 2022, Hayes also said that he feels as if he presents a more casual New Year’s experience than some other local businesses do and encourages all to attend without worrying about breaking the bank to do so.
“The biggest thing about partying here on New Year’s Eve is that a lot of other places are very upscale,” Hayes said. “They’re multiple-course dinners, they’re really, really expensive to get into. Here, we’re trying to make it more of an ‘every-man’ type of event where folks are able to come out, enjoy themselves and not feel that pressure of wearing a suit and tie or sitting down for a five-course dinner. They can do everything that Bottles has to offer but not drop $200.”
Hayes added that he also understands COVID concerns as of late, but reassured that the business has a solution there, too, for those who are willing to come out but also stay safely and socially distanced among their peers.
“One of the things that we offer that a lot of the other places don’t right now is a lot of outdoor space,” said Hayes, who added that such outdoor areas are heated. “If anybody’s concerned about COVID, we've got so many outdoor spaces and such a large venue for people to spread out.”
At the end of the day, however, Hayes just wants folks to come on down and safely enjoy bringing in 2022 with him and the rest of his staff.
“We want this to be a hangout for everybody,” Hayes said.
Tickets for the event are currently available online and those who buy online can receive an early discount, but tickets will still be sold at the door the night of the event, as well.
Tickets online are $15 per person and tickets at the door will cost $20 per person.
Couples can purchase tickets together for just $25.