Waynesboro's egg hunt draws a large turnout

Four-year-old Eamon Miller had snatched up 13 Easter eggs before he switched strategies.

The preschooler started with his green Easter bag in his left hand, with his right hand free for grabbing more Easter eggs. Once he theorized that he could be more effective with both hands free, Eamon handed the bag to his grandmother Sherry Boyd for safekeeping.

He was on the hunt for Sweet Tarts, or as he likes to call them, “the circle ones without chocolate.” With his superior Easter egg-grabbing strategy, the 4-year-old probably did secure all of the Sweet Tarts he desired.

He started with five Minnie-Mouse-themed Easter eggs already in his bag, and by the end of the hunt, those eggs were no longer visible. One partially opened egg revealed a mini Three Musketeers bar.

He ate that immediately, with grandma’s permission.

Miller and Boyd were two of approximately 700 community members who came out to scour Waynesboro’s Ridgeview Park for their share of around 6,000 Easter eggs on Saturday morning.

“We heard about this through friends of Eamon,” Boyd said. “We’d thought we’d come out and participate. He’s got his little bag, and he’s already to go.”

The community wide Easter egg hunt was co-hosted by Waynesboro Parks & Recreation and New Valley Church. Danny Pearce, the family pastor at New Valley, said the church had about 20 parishioners volunteer Saturday morning.

It’s not the first time the church has collaborated with Waynesboro Parks & Recreation — there have been family movie nights in Constitution Park in the past — and New Valley lead pastor K.J. Washington hopes the partnership continues.

“We’ve been building this over time,” Washington said. “We want to link arms with them in this effort to care well for the children and families here. We came alongside of them to make the event happen.”

The event took place in the fielded area between the Ridgeview Park playground and the park pavilion. The event organizers separated the participants into three different age groups.

Kids 2-years-old or younger searched for eggs in an area marked off by pink tape. The 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds conducted their hunt in the area marked off by green tape, and the kids between the ages of 5-years-old and 8-years-old searched in the field marked off by yellow tape.

Eight-year-old Jack Fairbanks demonstrated the sacrificial nature of the Easter holiday. Once he noticed another child with no eggs, he ran across the field and handed his peer a few of his findings.

“It felt good,” said Fairbanks, encouraged to perform the good deed by his mother. “I was helping a person in trouble.”

Seven-year-old Joseph Brent showed off his exceptionally fast running skills while scouring the field for candy. His mother, Frankie Daniels, said her son loves coming to activities in the park.

“He got a flyer from school, and he loves being out here with kids and just doing different activities,” Daniels said. “I thought I’d let him come out this morning and run off the energy. He can have a few pieces, but we’re not eating candy all day. I don’t think I can handle that.”

It was a gorgeous day for an outdoor event. After snapping a few photos with the Easter Bunny, many families opted to hang around and spend some time playing on the playground equipment.

Washington thought the event was a success.

“It was great seeing all the families and children joined together,” he said. “It was a great event. We were really glad to be able to serve the families of our community, and see all the kids out here smiling and excited about grabbing the eggs.”

Heather Starkey agreed.

A Stuarts Draft resident, Starkey loved watching her 5-year-old daughter Leah enjoying herself.

“I think it was good,” Starkey said. “It had a good turnout, and everyone was friendly. And she (Leah) had fun.”