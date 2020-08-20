Waynesboro's Fall Foliage Art Show cancelled due to COVID-19

In what would have been the 50th anniversary of Waynesboro’s Fall Foliage Art Show, event organizers announced Tuesday the popular event has been canceled.

“We have been optimistically planning this year’s event, but given the uncertainty of the ongoing spread of COVID-19, the Shenandoah Valley Art Center and the city of Waynesboro do not feel that this is the time to encourage such a large gathering,” SVAC said in a statement.

According to Fall Foliage Director Piper Groves, the art show brings in between 15,000 and 20,000 visitors throughout the weekend — far exceeding Gov. Northam’s 250-person gathering limit under Phase III.

The Fall Foliage Art Show features more than 150 artists that fill the streets of downtown Waynesboro with pop-up galleries showcasing paintings, pottery, jewelry, wood, photography and more.

Even without the 2020 event, Groves encourages the community to still support artists and arts organizations.

“This community has been hit hard this year. Many artists rely on the festival season for their entire income, and they are hurting without public sales opportunities,” Groves said. “Many art festivals are produced by small arts organizations, including this one, and those organization also have been impacted.”