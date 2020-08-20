Waynesboro's Fall Foliage Art Show cancelled due to COVID-19

In what would have been the 50th anniversary of Waynesboro’s Fall Foliage Art Show, event organizers announced Tuesday the popular event has been canceled.
“We have been optimistically planning this year’s event, but given the uncertainty of the ongoing spread of COVID-19, the Shenandoah Valley Art Center and the city of Waynesboro do not feel that this is the time to encourage such a large gathering,” SVAC said in a statement.
According to Fall Foliage Director Piper Groves, the art show brings in between 15,000 and 20,000 visitors throughout the weekend — far exceeding Gov. Northam’s 250-person gathering limit under Phase III.
The Fall Foliage Art Show features more than 150 artists that fill the streets of downtown Waynesboro with pop-up galleries showcasing paintings, pottery, jewelry, wood, photography and more.
Even without the 2020 event, Groves encourages the community to still support artists and arts organizations.
“This community has been hit hard this year. Many artists rely on the festival season for their entire income, and they are hurting without public sales opportunities,” Groves said. “Many art festivals are produced by small arts organizations, including this one, and those organization also have been impacted.”
A list of 2019 vendors is available on SVAC’s website, svacart.com. A list of the 2020 artists will be added hopefully by Sept. 1, Groves said.
The 2021 Fall Foliage Art Show is slated for Oct. 9 and 10, “with an unforgettable weekend of art, music, craft beer and cake,” SVAC said.
The Fall Foliage 10K, put on by Waynesboro Parks and Recreation as part of the Run the Valley series, typically coincides with the Fall Foliage Art Show weekend.
As of Thursday, Waynesboro Parks and Rec had not made a decision on the Fall Foliage race scheduled for Oct. 10.
If the Fall Foliage race goes on, it will be the only Run the Valley race to take place this year. The Park to Park half marathon, Summer Extravaganza 5K and the Totally 80s 8K were all canceled.
