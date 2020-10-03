Waynesboro's first aid crew, fire department honored for work during the pandemic

“In case you don’t know, the fire department first responds medically with their engines on life- threatening calls,” Sheets said. “If the crew has a situation where there’s two or three crews out already, and a fourth call comes in, the staff from the fire department will actually come across the street and get an ambulance to make sure that call is handled in the city in a timely manner.”

Sheets said it was very much a collaborative effort and why they wanted to put a banner at both the First Aid Crew building on West Broad Street and across the road at the Fire Department. The Fire Department’s banner will be hung up Monday.

Aaron Bunch, a paramedic from the Waynesboro First Aid Crew, was recognized Saturday when the Central Shenandoah EMS Council awarded him outstanding EMS provider of the year.

“It makes you feel valued,” Bunch said. “We know what we do is a very important part of the community but certainly makes you feel a little bit more warmth.”

Saturday’s event also celebrated a new ambulance that was delivered to the crew on Oct. 1. The new design features a green, gold and white paint job, which Sheet said pays homage to the organization’s founding fathers. The first ambulance, donated by the Ford dealership, was solid green and dubbed the Green Hornet.