Waynesboro's first aid crew, fire department honored for work during the pandemic

Around 20 people gathered at the Waynesboro First Aid Crew building Saturday morning to honor their staff and volunteers.
During the celebration, the crew received a banner that reads Heroes Work Here to honor the work they’ve done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees helped plant an assortment of flowers in the outdoor break area where the staff hangs out and reset after calls.
“They don’t stop when a pandemic hits,” said Waynesboro resident Jennifer Lewis, who organized the event. “They are the definition of essential workers.”
Community members and a large donation from Bowman Family Dentistry, PLLC, raised the money for the banners made by Converge Local. The business gave the First Aid Crew the banner for free and donated the funds raised back to the crew for work on the outdoor break area. The Waynesboro Fire Department also received a banner.
Curtis Sheets, board chair of Waynesboro First Aid Crew, said the idea for the banners came about after Lewis asked how the community could show support for staff and volunteers.
Sheets highlighted the recent achievements of the First Aid Crew awarded by the Central Shenandoah EMS Council. The council recognized the Waynesboro Fire Department as an outstanding agency for their work medically as first responders.
“In case you don’t know, the fire department first responds medically with their engines on life- threatening calls,” Sheets said. “If the crew has a situation where there’s two or three crews out already, and a fourth call comes in, the staff from the fire department will actually come across the street and get an ambulance to make sure that call is handled in the city in a timely manner.”
Sheets said it was very much a collaborative effort and why they wanted to put a banner at both the First Aid Crew building on West Broad Street and across the road at the Fire Department. The Fire Department’s banner will be hung up Monday.
Aaron Bunch, a paramedic from the Waynesboro First Aid Crew, was recognized Saturday when the Central Shenandoah EMS Council awarded him outstanding EMS provider of the year.
“It makes you feel valued,” Bunch said. “We know what we do is a very important part of the community but certainly makes you feel a little bit more warmth.”
Saturday’s event also celebrated a new ambulance that was delivered to the crew on Oct. 1. The new design features a green, gold and white paint job, which Sheet said pays homage to the organization’s founding fathers. The first ambulance, donated by the Ford dealership, was solid green and dubbed the Green Hornet.
“They wanted to indicate visually that they’ve turned the corner and they’re in a new chapter, hence the new design, but they also wanted to pay respect to the people that started the organization and set them up for success,” Sheets said.
The First Aid Crew kicked off their 2020 Fund Drive last month. They received a grant from the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of EMS. Funds contributed towards the purchase of the new ambulance will be matched up to 50% of the cost of the vehicle, according to the Waynesboro First Aid Crew fund drive web page.
Lewis said one of the reasons for holding the celebration now is to remind folks to support the staff and volunteers.
“Every day might not be an emergency, but when the day comes when you have an emergency, you want them to be there, and you want them to be funded well and have the best equipment to respond to us,” Lewis said.
This year’s fund drive goal is $100,000.
“Everything is very much appreciated,” said Waynesboro City Council member Dr. Samuel Hostetter. “We wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for our life members that we have here.”
