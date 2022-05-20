Waynesboro's Groovin' at the Greenway returns to Constitution Park

Waynesboro residents were grooving Thursday at Constitution Park as this summer's Groovin' at the Greenway kicked off to the delight of many.

“It’s just a good celebration to get out," said Dwayne Jones, director of the Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Department.

The Greenway in downtown Waynesboro was designed for concerts and other festivities, Jones said, so holding a weekly music series with different local bands and food vendors there just makes sense.

With the sun setting, area residents set up camping chairs to listen to Little Walter and the Convictions perform 1960s rock and roll songs. As soon as the upbeat music played, a handful of women gleefully got out their chairs and started line dancing.

A food truck serving Southern-style cuisine, Backyard Gourmet, was available for patrons to eat and drink. The Blue Ridge Children’s Museum offered family activities such as hula hoops, kiddie pool fishing and drawings for the kids.

Although COVID cases have been increasing in Augusta County, Waynesboro has avoided an increase as of yet and many residents are vaccinated.

“Yay for vaccines.” said Dole Myers, who runs a social group called, Geeks in the Blue Ridge. His group came out to the Greenway to watch the live performance.

“I’m glad their making use of the park," he said.

Jacob Meyer, who attended Goovin' at the Greenway with his wife, friends and other family members, said the event is “wonderful."

“I’m just happy that Waynesboro is finally opening up and we can do more events like this," he said.

Chip Gray, the booking agent for Little Walter and the Convictions, said the band will be performing at several community events in the coming weeks.

“Everybody’s been on lockdown and nobody can whatever they want to do," said Lewis Bagwell, lead singer of Little Walter and the Convictions. “Everybody is jumping around having a great time, so it’s a wonderful feeling to be able to take the chains out and go outside and do fellowships because we can’t solve problems behind the doors. We gotta come out, talk to people and intermingle.”

Bagwell said he is looking forward to playing, “wherever his fans take us.”

“We’ve been together for 11 years and we grew up on this music and we want to preserve it," he said.

