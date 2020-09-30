Waynesboro's Jennifer Lewis donates hair to Wigs for Kids

Jennifer Lewis spent the last two years growing her hair out only to cut a foot of it off Wednesday for a good cause.

Lewis made her fifth donation to Wigs for Kids, an Ohio-based organization that provides free wigs and support for children who have lost their hair because of cancer and other medical issues at no cost to children or their families.

“That’s why I picked a nonprofit to give my hair to because they give it to the kids for free,” Lewis said.

Lewis first made the decision to donate her hair because she wanted to contribute to causes like this but wasn’t financially able to give anything at the time, she said.

Her fifth donation comes at the end of September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness month. According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, a child is diagnosed with cancer every three minutes, and 20% of those diagnosed won’t survive. Lewis hopes her donation will bring awareness to children who have cancer.