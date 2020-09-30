Waynesboro's Jennifer Lewis donates hair to Wigs for Kids

Jennifer Lewis spent the last two years growing her hair out only to cut a foot of it off Wednesday for a good cause.
Lewis made her fifth donation to Wigs for Kids, an Ohio-based organization that provides free wigs and support for children who have lost their hair because of cancer and other medical issues at no cost to children or their families.
“That’s why I picked a nonprofit to give my hair to because they give it to the kids for free,” Lewis said.
Lewis first made the decision to donate her hair because she wanted to contribute to causes like this but wasn’t financially able to give anything at the time, she said.
Her fifth donation comes at the end of September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness month. According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, a child is diagnosed with cancer every three minutes, and 20% of those diagnosed won’t survive. Lewis hopes her donation will bring awareness to children who have cancer.
“This is happening in our neighborhoods and in our communities,” Lewis said. “There’s people right here that are watching today who are going through this fight [with] their child that has pediatric cancer.”
The MaDee Project is a local organization that provides support to pediatric cancer patients and their families in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County.
Slyvia Almarode, board member and secretary for the organization, helped cut Lewis’ hair.
“As a teacher, I’ve taught children with cancer that have lost their hair,” Almarode said. “I understand how heartbreaking it is to lose hair and how important it is to have this type of donation.”
Since 2010, The MaDee Project has helped 86 families in the Waynesboro area. It is currently supporting 19 families who are experiencing a childhood cancer diagnosis.
The BradyStrong Foundation is another local organization focusing on pediatric cancer. Kendrick Kier wasn’t able to attend Lewis’ donation in person on Wednesday, but acknowledged what he called “an amazing gesture.”
“I cannot be more proud of her donation in this manner to honor our children,” Kier said in an email. “The symbolism of this small gesture touches so deeply as we all know that the loss of hair is one of the most common side effects of cancer overall.”
Kier is an uncle to three-year-old Brayden “Brady” Kier, who died in 2016 from Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).
“The gift of hair is such a huge thing for self-esteem for so many of these kids who lose their hair,” Lewis said.
It takes around five hair donations to make one wig. To donate to Wigs for Kids, hair must be a minimum of 12 inches long and cannot be permed, color-treated or highlighted.
Ashton Cook, an owner of ASH Hair Design, helped cut Lewis’ hair on Wednesday. Lewis doesn’t have a regular stylist because she never gets her hair done, but chose Cook to help with the donation.
“It’s really important for us to support the community and to be involved,” Cook said. “Being able to help organizations like BradyStrong and The MaDee Project really hits close to the heart, and we definitely feel those families and children deserve it.”
