HARRISONBURG — Shenandoah Hemp Supply held its grand opening Friday at the Agora Downtown Market in Harrisonburg, celebrating its second store location within one year.
Shenandoah Hemp Supply, which started in Waynesboro, specializes in bringing locally grown hemp to consumers through a variety of products, including lotion, clothes and CBD oil items.
Owners Lee and Amber Magalis were able to commemorate the grand opening with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce and City Councilman Chris Jones.
"We are excited to be in Harrisonburg and look forward to spreading awareness about hemp and its many benefits," Lee Magalis said. "We look forward to servicing Harrisonburg."
Products will continue to be available online through Shenandoah Hemp Supply's website for those unable to visit the store in person.
For the full story, visit www.dnronline.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.