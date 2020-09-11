'We will never forget': Waynesboro, Augusta County first responders observe 19th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks

“I used to watch veterans from the war start talking about what had happened and break out crying all those years later, and I never understood,” McBratney said. “I understand now. The memories and the people lost never goes away.”

Hock, who also now lives in Waynesboro, had flown both of the United Airlines planes that were hijacked and flown into the World Trade Center on 9/11 before the terrorist attack, he said.

“Emotions get stirred up on the exact date like it was yesterday,” Hock said. “Today’s not the same sunny day it was that morning, but you wake up just like it was yesterday.”

Hock and McBratney have memorials around their homes as a reminder of those who lost their lives.

“Just like Richard was saying, it’s OK to forget, and sometimes we do, but it never escapes us,” Hock said.

At the end of the memorial, Waynesboro Police Chief Michael Wilhelm and Waynesboro Fire Lt. Mike Boyle placed a red, white and blue wreath on a monument in front of the fire station and attendees saluted the wreath in memory of those who died.

“When we take these acts of remembrance, it keeps it fresh in our minds and our hearts,” Ammons said. “We will never forget.”

