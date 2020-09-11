'We will never forget': Waynesboro, Augusta County first responders observe 19th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Along with a couple of community members, Waynesboro and Augusta County first responders gathered at the Waynesboro Fire Department on Friday morning for a 9/11 memorial.
The memorial honored the 2,977 people who lost their lives during terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, including 343 firefighters. Those who continue to lose their lives from 9/11-related illnesses were also honored.
“Nineteen years ago, about this time, unbeknownst to most people in the world evil was about to show itself in a way that had not been seen before, and I hope and pray it never gets witnessed like that again,” said Richard Ammons, the Waynesboro fire department chaplain.
Ammons read a poem written by Hannah Schoechert, who was a seventh-grade student when 9/11 happened. The poem ends with the line, “we’re still standing.”
“Hannah, you nailed it,” Ammons said. “We’re still standing.”
Retired New York City firefighter Carl McBratney and Rick Hock, a United Airlines pilot, attended Friday’s memorial. Both men lost friends and coworkers during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
McBratney, who has lived in Waynesboro for the past two years, was unable to return to New York to attend a memorial service so he attended Friday’s memorial in Waynesboro. The anniversary is still painful, he said.
“I used to watch veterans from the war start talking about what had happened and break out crying all those years later, and I never understood,” McBratney said. “I understand now. The memories and the people lost never goes away.”
Hock, who also now lives in Waynesboro, had flown both of the United Airlines planes that were hijacked and flown into the World Trade Center on 9/11 before the terrorist attack, he said.
“Emotions get stirred up on the exact date like it was yesterday,” Hock said. “Today’s not the same sunny day it was that morning, but you wake up just like it was yesterday.”
Hock and McBratney have memorials around their homes as a reminder of those who lost their lives.
“Just like Richard was saying, it’s OK to forget, and sometimes we do, but it never escapes us,” Hock said.
At the end of the memorial, Waynesboro Police Chief Michael Wilhelm and Waynesboro Fire Lt. Mike Boyle placed a red, white and blue wreath on a monument in front of the fire station and attendees saluted the wreath in memory of those who died.
“When we take these acts of remembrance, it keeps it fresh in our minds and our hearts,” Ammons said. “We will never forget.”
