Weather makes for slick travel, but no serious accidents

Freezing rain and fog made travel in the Waynesboro area difficult Thursday morning but did not result in any significant accidents.

VDOT reported a few minor collisions on Interstate 64 at Afton Mountain Thursday morning, and VDOT Staunton District Spokesman Ken Slack said the agency monitored the area throughout the day.

Slack said the worst road conditions in the Shenandoah Valley by early afternoon were north of Harrisonburg going toward Shenandoah and Frederick counties and Winchester.

While Thursday offered rain much of the day, Friday is expected to include some rain in the morning. The significant change will be a decrease in temperatures.

“We are looking at bitter cold Friday,” said Slack, who said ice on roads could be a factor. The National Weather Service’s forecast is for a high of 28 in Waynesboro Friday, with single digits forecast overnight. In addition to bitter cold over the Christmas weekend, Slack said winds could gust 30 to 40 miles per hour on Saturday.

Waynesboro police reported a quiet morning Thursday without serious accidents, said Sgt. Jamie Dunn.

The Virginia State Police are asking drivers to exercise caution during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, noting the spike in commonwealth fatal accidents during the recent Thanksgiving holiday. Fourteen died on Virginia roads over Thanksgiving.

“This past Thanksgiving, Virginia had a record number of traffic deaths,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, superintendent of the Virginia State Police, in a press release. “It was the most in any major holiday in a decade. And the past three years have seen ever increasing numbers of total traffic deaths each year.” Settle said it is essential to find ways to be safer while driving.

Noting the number of holiday parties, the Virginia State Police advise using a designated driver and remaining alert for impaired drivers when on the road. If you see an impaired driver, dial #77 to notify the nearest Virginia State Police Emergency Communications Center.