Weather Service investigating possible Waynesboro tornado

The National Weather Service said Tuesday night that it had a preliminary confirmation of a tornado earlier in the day in Waynesboro.

The weather service said that determination was based on a video it had received showing “a funnel cloud with debris coupled with corroborating damage reports in the vicinity of the funnel.” The tornado reportedly happened in the west end of town.

The National Weather Service is expected to visit Waynesboro Wednesday to do a further assessment of the tornado finding.

Rain and hail hit Waynesboro shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, causing trees to fall down and bringing power outages to the area.

The Waynesboro Police Department reported they were dispatched across the city. “We are scattered from east to west,” said Sgt. Jamie Dunn, who said the department was dealing with downed trees and closed streets. The downed trees were reported on Rosser Avenue and Lew DeWitt Boulevard.

NBC 29 meteorologist Eric Pritchett said reports from the National Weather Service showed hail one to one and a half inches fell in Waynesboro. “Several trees were uprooted and snapped,” said Pritchett, who said he could see clumps of hail on Interstate 64 when traveling near Fishersville and Waynesboro Tuesday afternoon.

Pritchett said the storm came to the Waynesboro and Augusta County from Rockbridge County. “It (the storm) gained intensity as it moved into Augusta County,” he said.

Despite the storm, VDOT reported no closing of major traffic arteries, according to VDOT Staunton Spokeswoman Sandy Myers.

