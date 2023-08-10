Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.