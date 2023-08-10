Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
