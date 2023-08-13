The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
