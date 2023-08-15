The Waynesboro area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It sh…
Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The are…
The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…