Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …
Charlottesville, Culpeper, and Waynesboro will all get a couple of comfortably cooler nights this weekend. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It sh…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…
The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Hi…