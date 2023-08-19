The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
