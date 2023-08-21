The Waynesboro area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
