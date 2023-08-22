The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
