The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.