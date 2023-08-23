Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
Large complexes of storms are expected north of Virginia Wednesday and Thursday nights, and some may survive southward into the state.
Charlottesville, Culpeper, and Waynesboro will all get a couple of comfortably cooler nights this weekend. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…