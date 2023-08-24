The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.