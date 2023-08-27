The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Large complexes of storms are expected north of Virginia Wednesday and Thursday nights, and some may survive southward into the state.
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will …
Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…