Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waynesboro. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
