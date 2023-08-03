Today's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.