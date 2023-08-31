Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
