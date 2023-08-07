The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.