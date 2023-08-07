The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
