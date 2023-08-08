Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models…
Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degree…
It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Most …