The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
