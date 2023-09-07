Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
The weekend temperatures in Waynesboro will recede to the 80s and even dip to 79 on Sunday.
Good football weather for the major Virginia college teams on Saturday — even for the Cavaliers on the road in Tennessee.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to end the week, but soaking rain will not be common. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.
One more day into the 90s for most, then cooling clouds, showers, and thunderstorms will return to the mix this weekend. Meteorologist Sean Su…