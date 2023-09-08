The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.