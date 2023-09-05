Summer is not going out with a whimper but a bang.

Temperatures are uncomfortably in the 90s in Waynesboro this week and could climb to near the century mark on Wednesday.

Numerous factors contribute to extreme temperatures, according to Connor Belak, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Sterling.

He said the warm air hovering over much of the Eastern Seaboard and sunshine contribute to the heat.

“There is a lot of warm air and plentiful sunshine,” Belak said. He said this combination makes it hotter as the air approaches the surface.

Relief is on the way. The weekend temperatures in Waynesboro will recede to the 80s and even dip to 79 on Sunday.

But the much-needed rainfall, particularly in the agriculturally rich Augusta County, is not a sure thing. There is a 50 percent chance of rain in Waynesboro by Thursday and a chance of precipitation over the rest of the week.

However, Belak said the Shenandoah Valley is not likely to receive heavy rainfall. He said higher rainfall amounts midweek to the weekend are expected in Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

The need for rainfall is most heavily felt locally in Augusta County. The county is one of seven Virginia counties under a drought warning issued by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. The state's Drought Monitoring Task Force will reevaluate that status and that of other Virginia counties on Thursday.

Belak said September and October are typically dry months. The hope is “if we can get any tropical remnants.” Such remnants, he said, would contribute to heavy rainfall in a short time. But he said no immediate outlook of tropical remnant rain is coming to the area.