Rainfall has been steady the past few weeks, but the dry spring has negatively affected Shenandoah Valley crops such as corn.

The hope is that July will provide additional rainfall to help with crops in Augusta County.

“If we can keep getting some measurable rainfall spaced not too far apart, it will help tremendously,” said Doug Horn, the crops and soils agent for the Virginia Cooperative Extension in Verona.

Horn said Augusta County is about 4.5 inches short of the typical yearly rainfall through Sunday. This deficit exists despite the consistent rain of the past two weeks.

But typical of rain in the summer, some areas do not receive it. Recorded rainfall of 1.4 inches in Fishersville on Saturday was not matched in regions such as Weyers Cave, where Horn said there was no recorded precipitation.

The most obvious impact is on Augusta County’s corn crop. Horn said corn planted later is experiencing wide variability in growth.

“You see plants 15 inches tall next to some plants that are 5 inches tall,” he said.

Horn said rainfall of about an inch a week is needed for corn to grow in a healthy manner. And even if the recent wet weather continues, Horn said this year’s corn yield has been hurt, and the only question is how much.

Meanwhile, the recent trend of warmer temperatures and higher humidity in the area should continue, according to a weather expert.

“This week will have a summer feel to it,” said Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather. “I don’t know that we will get into the 90s this week, but we will have several days in the upper 80s with humidity. That combination will make it feel more like summer than in the past.”

Kines said it is also likely that thunderstorms will fall in the area during much of the week. And with those thunderstorms, he said there could be damaging wind gusts.

While Kines does not see any significant changes over the next couple of weeks, he advises that with the arrival of hotter temperatures and high humidity, it is time to observe precautions.

“Put on the sunscreen and drink fluids,” he said. And regarding the expected thunderstorms, he said, “Keep an eye on the sky.”