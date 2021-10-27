Weaver Insurance, local vendors to host Halloween drive-thru trunk-or-treat event

For some kids in the Shenandoah Valley, this upcoming Halloween may be the first one they get to enjoy in two years.
They, and their parents, will have their first crack at doing so Thursday night at the 2021 Spooktacular Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat event located at the Weaver Insurance and St. John’s Catholic Church parking lots in Waynesboro.
Tom Woodworth, an advisor at Weaver Insurance, said that 40 vendors will be at the event and that they all are prepared to dish out candy to all kids who show up. He also added that the event route will begin off Lew Dewitt Blvd. near the local Zeus Theater and will make its way up Sheppard Court to the church, where more vendors will be waiting.
However, while kids will be able to get their sugar fix Thursday night, the event is also prepared to benefit those in need in the Valley, as well.
“A big part of what we’re doing here is raising funds and food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank,” Woodworth said. “We’re asking the community to bring a food item or monetary donations to donate to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. They’re going to be our first vendors, so they can drop it off with them when they first come in to the Catholic church.”
Event Coordinator Maria Knecht, also an advisor at Weaver, said that while she expects plenty of kids to be excited for the event, the vendors are also just as eager to be there.
“They are super, super excited,” Knecht said, “They were glad to hear that we were doing it again. I believe last year, we had a total of 23 vendors. This year, we have 17 additional ones. The other businesses that didn’t get to participate last year heard about it and they’re very, very excited to be a part of it this year, as well.”
This will be the second-straight year that the event will be held. Woodworth said that the whole concept behind its creation in 2020 was to be able to celebrate Halloween safely for all involved, but that this was one of the few events held in Waynesboro to do so.
“We were really the only ones to have [an] event coming out of COVID last year,” Woodworth said. “We had over 700 cars drive through. We stopped counting at 700. Everybody ran out of candy a couple different times. We encouraged our vendors to just get as much candy as [they] can.”
Of course, like last year, safety is one again a priority.
“We wanted to be a drive-thru as opposed to a typical trunk or treat where people walk through and look at decorations, cars, and [those] of things,” Woodworth said. “We wanted this to be nice for people just to drive through and go. Contact is minimal. We’re encouraging our vendors to be creative on how they distribute their candy and try to minimize personal contact.”
Knecht added that some of the vendors at the event will include KK Homes, Oaktree Builders, Chick-fil-A, Vision Tech Optometry, Plaza Antigua, and more.
“The parents might get goodies, too,” Knecht teased.
Woodworth provided further details.
“We’re going to be giving away multiple $100 VISA gift cards,” said Woodworth, who explained that parents will be able to enter a drawing for one while at the event.
Knecht added that, so far, over 900 people have RSVP’d for the event through its Facebook page online, saying they’re either interested in or going to the event.
Having been called a “Halloween enthusiast” by Woodworth, Knecht is also just excited to see Halloween make a proper return to celebration here in 2021.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Knecht said, “There are some kids that like to go door-to-door and ask for their own candy rather than doing the trunk or treat, so I am happy for them that they get that experience. But, at the same time, I am glad that we’re doing this for those families that want to keep it a little bit safer still for their kids.”
For Deacon David Kohut at St. John the Evangelist, the kids are easily at the center of the event, and he hopes that all families who drop by enjoy the evening.
“The youth is one of the key [groups] that we want to help and encourage — to be kids and have fun,” Kohut said. “One of the enjoyable parts is that we get to do that.”
When asked if he believed that the event’s central theme of giving reflects the community, he quickly agreed.
“When there’s a need and you get the word out to the people in this community that there’s a need, they come forward,” Kohut said. “That’s one of the beautiful things about living in this area.”
Woodworth shared Kohut’s enthusiasm, inviting all in the community to come attend.
“Come join us,” Woodworth said. “Let’s make it a strong event for everybody, for the kids and for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.”