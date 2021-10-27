Weaver Insurance, local vendors to host Halloween drive-thru trunk-or-treat event

For some kids in the Shenandoah Valley, this upcoming Halloween may be the first one they get to enjoy in two years.

They, and their parents, will have their first crack at doing so Thursday night at the 2021 Spooktacular Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat event located at the Weaver Insurance and St. John’s Catholic Church parking lots in Waynesboro.

Tom Woodworth, an advisor at Weaver Insurance, said that 40 vendors will be at the event and that they all are prepared to dish out candy to all kids who show up. He also added that the event route will begin off Lew Dewitt Blvd. near the local Zeus Theater and will make its way up Sheppard Court to the church, where more vendors will be waiting.

However, while kids will be able to get their sugar fix Thursday night, the event is also prepared to benefit those in need in the Valley, as well.

“A big part of what we’re doing here is raising funds and food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank,” Woodworth said. “We’re asking the community to bring a food item or monetary donations to donate to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. They’re going to be our first vendors, so they can drop it off with them when they first come in to the Catholic church.”