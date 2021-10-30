Welcome home? Some Waynesboro residents worry lack of affordable housing exacerbated by city's growth

This is the second story in a three-part series about affordable housing in Waynesboro.
Emily Smarte of the Waynesboro Chapter of Virginia Organizing has been on the run for the past few years.
Not because she wants to be, but because she has to be.
Due to the increased cost of housing in Northern Virginia, Smarte decided to move to Charlottesville only to have to move again for the same reason down Interstate 64 to Waynesboro.
Now, once again, she says she’s facing the same problem.
And she’s not alone.
“Housing just keeps getting more and more and more expensive,” Smarte said. “I’ve been renting the same place for about three years now and remember when I was looking at properties in Waynesboro then. The kinds of places I was looking at were $800, $900 a month. Three years later, you do that same search and they’re $1,200 a month.”
Concerned, but still determined to find a solution, Smarte quickly joined the Waynesboro Chapter of Virginia Housing once she discovered their mission to bring awareness to what they see as a developing problem in local housing.
Virginia Organizing is a state-wide nonprofit with local chapters all throughout the state whose goal is to bring together community members that have been historically excluded from local decision-making processes and then are later impacted by those decisions. Once together, members discuss what changes they want to see in their communities and what changes can be made to local policies and programs.
The Waynesboro Chapter was recently established in the fall of 2020 and has focused their first community organizing campaign on affordable housing in Waynesboro.
“I got started with Virginia Organizing about a year ago,” Smarte said. “Right now, I go to city council meetings and speak on issues that we’re passionate about [and] go to events that are planned. I play a supporting role, show up where they need me to and speak on the important issues at hand.”
Smarte isn’t alone in the Waynesboro Chapter’s efforts.
Dannielle Henderson, a former packer at The LYCRA Company, is a fellow chapter member and certified life coach in Waynesboro.
Like Smarte, Henderson has heard several complaints from residents in the city regarding rising housing costs, but has also overheard concerns regarding questionable treatment from private landlords to their tenants.
One such instance she recalled involved a former neighbor’s rent increasing by a little more than 20% compared to hers seemingly out of nowhere after her neighbor had only lived in her home for two years. Henderson quickly pointed out that there were no differences between the two apartments that could justify such a sudden change in pricing.
Henderson, herself, said she has also experienced questionable treatment from her landlord in the past before, as well.
A single mother of three, Henderson recalled one particular instance just last year where she and her kids were nearly evicted after she suddenly had to pay $2,200 in fees to her landlord over a faulty garbage disposal that had been replaced in her kitchen and a busted pipe in her basement.
However, those fees soon determined more than just her home’s maintenance.
They became a deciding factor as to whether or not she and her family would still have a roof over their heads.
“I had to pay $2,200 in order to stay here,” Henderson said. “At first, it was I would have to pay and be evicted, but then it [worked] out that I would just have to pay the $2,200.”
Already on a tight budget, Henderson and others in the local chapter have become suspicious that some of the city’s private landlords have begun taking advantage of some of the Waynesboro’s struggling residents.
Additionally, she and the chapter have also noticed another trend in terms of local housing in the city, as well.
Many who are moving into Waynesboro aren’t holding jobs in the city, but rather in Charlottesville.
UVa Electronics Technician and Waynesboro Chapter volunteer A.J. Young Jr. can confirm this, as he’s one of many he knows who commutes to and from Charlottesville for work.
Young said that many of his fellow UVa faculty members live in Waynesboro, Fluvanna, Scottsville, Ruckersville and Greene County, choosing to stay on the outskirts of Charlottesville.
This all wasn’t lost on the electronics technician, who called the situation a “huge issue.”
“I don’t blame folks from Charlottesville who desire to own or rent a place in Waynesboro,” Young said. “What happens is they place such a demand on the market here that landlords and homebuilders can basically name their price as long as they’re coming under, which they always do in terms of what you can get in Charlottesville. Quite honestly, that’s why I’m in Waynesboro.”
Smarte, who also works in Charlottesville, is well aware of this trend.
However, she sees the situation in a slightly different light than Young, saying those moving into Waynesboro from Charlottesville fit into two different categories.
To her, the first category is made up of residents who can’t afford the cost of living in Charlottesville but need a higher pay rate. The second category is made up of more affluent middle to upper-middle-class residents who want a larger home or property than they could afford in Charlottesville.
Smarte noted she does not have a college degree and can’t afford to live in Charlottesville because its cost of living is far too expensive for her, but she also can’t afford to work in Waynesboro, as the job options available to her in the River City wouldn’t be enough to cover her rent.
Smarte, who said she has to “straddle between the two in order to afford the cost of living,” believes larger numbers of people moving into Waynesboro who fit into her second category have begun to make the cost of living in the city more difficult for those like her who earn lower wages.
“I think they’re significantly contributing to rising property values in Waynesboro because it artificially increases demand in a way by bringing in more affluent people who drive up housing costs,” Smarte said. “There’s the people running from expensive housing in Charlottesville and then there’s the people just seeking larger plots of land who come in and raise all the prices.”
This has become alarming to her, as she believes she’s running out of time before she might have to pack her bags and move to another city yet again.
“I’ve done the math with my own budget and the [rising] costs of living in Waynesboro,” Smarte said. “Within the next two years, I won’t even be able to afford to live in Waynesboro anymore.”
Aline Jackson-Diggs, a part-time realtor for Weichert Realtors, has also been concerned for some time with the Waynesboro’s rising housing trend.
According to her, from Oct. 1, 2020, to Oct. 22, 2021, homes lasted on the market in Waynesboro for an average of 20 days, were listed at a median price of $220,000, and were worth an average of $234,868. This was for the city’s residential homes.
For the same dates, but just a year earlier in 2019 to 2020, homes were on the market for an average of 41 days, were listed at a median price of $209,000 and were worth an average $221,741.
In 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau also listed the city of Waynesboro’s per capita income at $27,033 while the median household income was $45,011.
This is on the lower end of incomes in the state, as the median per capita income for Virginia in 2019 was $39,278 while median household income was $74,222, also according to the Census, creating two sizable income differences of $12,245 and $29,211.
The FY 2022 Fair Market Rent Documentation System on huduser.gov also showed that rental units spanning one to four bedrooms have all risen in the city, as well.
The two biggest rises were seen in one-bedroom units, which rose from $695 in FY 2021 to $734 in FY 2022. Four-bedroom homes increased the most, however, from an average of $1,416 to $1,531.
Additionally, Jackson-Diggs said due COVID-19, the increase in prices of all DIY materials have been “interjected” into the price changes, as well, which hasn’t helped those who are struggling with affording or finding more affordable housing in Waynesboro.
“It used to be that an average medium or first-time home purchase would have been anywhere from $150-200 [thousand], which was really hard to find even two years ago,” Jackson-Diggs said. “It’s increased in the last year or so to over $200-260 [thousand].”
In just a difference of five years, Jackson-Diggs said she remembered more housing options being available for single residents or low-income families making roughly anywhere from $40,000-45,000 or less in yearly income with only one person working full-time.
Now, not so much.
Currently, she sees Waynesboro’s housing situation as a developing housing crisis.
While she is aware of the wave of folks moving into the city from the other side of the mountain and wants them to be happy in Waynesboro, Jackson-Diggs remains concerned with folks who’ve lived here for years that may now be struggling or soon may be struggling to afford to stay in the town they grew up in.
“We welcome professionals,” Jackson-Diggs said. “We want our area to grow economically. We want it to be a pleasant area to move to, but at the same time, for those that have lived here all their lives … how do we have the people who have grown here have their first home purchased? How do we make that happen realistically?”
For Young, there’s no better time than now to communicate with the city to express their various concerns.
“If we don’t get ahead of it now, we’re going to see probably what happened in Crozet,” Young said. “Nobody that I know personally can afford a brand-new home in Crozet. We’ve got this sprawl that is coming over from Afton Mountain [and] Charlottesville that is perpetuating this disparity in housing in Waynesboro. We can get ahead of it, but we’ve got to be intentional about it.”
Young also knows that even if action is taken to address the situation, it won’t be an overnight fix. In the meantime, he hopes that those struggling financially in the city are treated with dignity and respect by their realtors and landlords.
“I’ve talked to a few of them,” Young said. “These are folks who don’t feel included because to say anything, quite possibly, they could face retaliation maybe from their landlord if they’re complaining about their place to stay because where are they going to go? What other means do they have to find a place to stay when the place they’re already in is troubling?”
Young continued by saying that for anyone experiencing issues, such as high rent, in-home issues like active mold and bugs, and fear of retribution, need to begin speaking out for themselves and others who may be struggling in a “sustained effort.”
They need to “share from the heart.”
“I know a young lady who was living in her car,” Young said. “She doesn’t want to miss work, but she can’t afford a place to stay so she’s living in her car and going to work. Those are the kinds of stories and a good starting point to get it out in front of city council because, ultimately, that’s where you’re going to be able to get traction.”
The Waynesboro Chapter has heard numerous stories of struggling residents during their door-to-door inquisitions and to Young, the city council and the city staff need to hear the “horror stories” for themselves.
“I talked to a lady who told me that her rent was raised in the midst of her lease,” Young said. “She has a husband who is paralyzed from the waist down. There’s no ADA-accessible area for her to get him into their apartment and upstairs. I talked to another lady who came to the door with a walker. She’s missing one leg. I asked her, ‘Do you mind sharing with me what you pay for rent?’ She told me $1,300 a month for an apartment. That’s more than my mortgage.”
While this situation may seem bleak already for some residents, Jackson-Diggs believes there’s still time for the issue to be addressed.
She also believes that there’s still room in the city for everyone, regardless of income.
“Waynesboro is a beautiful city,” Jackson-Diggs said. “It’s a wonderful place to raise your kids. It is growing and I’m excited about the growth. With that growth, let’s not leave anyone behind and let’s give the opportunity for a full, satisfying, happy life to all that reside in Waynesboro.”