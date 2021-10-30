Welcome home? Some Waynesboro residents worry lack of affordable housing exacerbated by city's growth

In just a difference of five years, Jackson-Diggs said she remembered more housing options being available for single residents or low-income families making roughly anywhere from $40,000-45,000 or less in yearly income with only one person working full-time.

Now, not so much.

Currently, she sees Waynesboro’s housing situation as a developing housing crisis.

While she is aware of the wave of folks moving into the city from the other side of the mountain and wants them to be happy in Waynesboro, Jackson-Diggs remains concerned with folks who’ve lived here for years that may now be struggling or soon may be struggling to afford to stay in the town they grew up in.

“We welcome professionals,” Jackson-Diggs said. “We want our area to grow economically. We want it to be a pleasant area to move to, but at the same time, for those that have lived here all their lives … how do we have the people who have grown here have their first home purchased? How do we make that happen realistically?”

For Young, there’s no better time than now to communicate with the city to express their various concerns.