Welcome home? Valley resident expresses concerns in Waynesboro after years of homelessness

He was forced to move it twice while living in the woods.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once he was offered shelter at WARM’s cold weather shelter in Waynesboro, Sorrells said living conditions improved immediately. He recalled that the shelter was moved and set up at a different church every week and that people at the churches treated him and the others like they were actually human.

People there “didn’t look down” on any of them.

Debra Freeman-Belle, the executive director of the WARM Cold Weather Shelter, remembers Sorrells during his time at WARM and said that he was a constant joy to be around.

“Philip was a regular guest in our winter shelter,” Freeman-Belle said. “I believe his last time with us was our 2019 season. Philip was very respectful, helpful and appreciative. He didn’t want to be at the shelter, [but] most people don’t want to be there. It is squarely a last resort option.”

She also remembered that while Sorrells was staying with WARM, he was always working towards a goal and trying to be helpful to make sure other guests weren’t feeling down.

Freeman-Belle stressed just how trying and hard it is for folks who are homeless, but that unfortunately, some just have to endure that path in life.