Welcome home? Valley resident expresses concerns in Waynesboro after years of homelessness

This is the first story in a three-part series about affordable housing in Waynesboro.
For years, Staunton resident Philip Sorrells was homeless.
Now, as a member of the Waynesboro Chapter of Virginia Organizing, he’s grown concerned with both affordable housing in the city and the city’s treatment toward its homeless population.
Sorrells, 42, originally moved from Tennessee to the Shenandoah Valley fresh out of high school when he was 18 and has continued to live here for the past 24 years. Initially, he lived back-and-forth between Harrisonburg and Staunton working in building and ground maintenance.
The move was made purely for the sake of his family.
“I was here to be closer to my grandparents because they were getting down bad in health,” Sorrells said.
Over time, though, his living situation took a turn for the worse after all of his roommates left to pursue jobs elsewhere.
“I was living with friends in Harrisonburg and they got into trucking,” Sorrells said. “I couldn’t afford a place by myself, so I had to let it go.”
From there, he was on his own.
Sorrells took what he could and moved into Harrisonburg’s Salvation Army shelter for three months, but eventually headed to Valley Mission in Staunton four-to-five years ago.
He couldn’t recall the exact dates or years that all of his moves took place.
In a previously released letter to the editor to The News Virginian, Sorrells said his living situation was once so bad that he often “stayed awake for three to four days at a time looking for a safe space to sleep and would lay behind shopping carts at Walmart just to find warmth and safety.
Once at Valley Mission, Sorrells was introduced to Beth Yowell, the shelter’s director of client services. Throughout his time at the shelter, Yowell described him as a pleasure to be around, calling him “super nice” and “very friendly.”
She also said he was “pretty reserved, but always willing to help out” around the shelter, as Sorrells would often volunteer to help bring in food donations to the kitchen and keep it clean. Yowell also added that Sorrells “never had any kind of disciplinary problems.”
“We consider him a success story,” Yowell said. “He’s got his own place he’s maintaining and that’s what our goal is. We like it when someone leaves and we don’t hear back from them. That positive is good.”
After staying there for four months, Sorrells then moved into a tent that a friend had given him and settled down in the woods in Staunton.
“In and out of the cold and warmth,” he began living out his next chapter in homelessness.
“I was going to community meals at churches and getting food from people,” Sorrells said.
For roughly two-and-a-half years, he lived in the very same small one-person tent with nothing but his clothes, a sleeping bag and some blankets.
Sorrells recalled that when he interacted with people in Staunton, some folks appeared to hold a particular stigma against him and added that some residents, as well as police officers, gave him strange looks.
He even said that some treated him “like a dog.”
While he was homeless, Sorrells wasn’t fully alone, as he met other members of Staunton’s homeless community during that time.
“Just keep your head up” was often the message that was exchanged, as everyone would console each other for comfort and reassurance that life would eventually get better..
Following his time living in his tent in Staunton, Sorrells moved next to the WARM Cold Weather Shelter in Waynesboro, which he saw a flyer for while travelling through Staunton. He left his tent behind and took nothing with him but what he was wearing and some clothes.
As for the tent, Sorrells said it has since been torn down by the local police after he left it in the woods. In regard to the police, Sorrells said he would occasionally be threatened with trespassing papers if he didn’t move his temporary home elsewhere.
He was forced to move it twice while living in the woods.
Once he was offered shelter at WARM’s cold weather shelter in Waynesboro, Sorrells said living conditions improved immediately. He recalled that the shelter was moved and set up at a different church every week and that people at the churches treated him and the others like they were actually human.
People there “didn’t look down” on any of them.
Debra Freeman-Belle, the executive director of the WARM Cold Weather Shelter, remembers Sorrells during his time at WARM and said that he was a constant joy to be around.
“Philip was a regular guest in our winter shelter,” Freeman-Belle said. “I believe his last time with us was our 2019 season. Philip was very respectful, helpful and appreciative. He didn’t want to be at the shelter, [but] most people don’t want to be there. It is squarely a last resort option.”
She also remembered that while Sorrells was staying with WARM, he was always working towards a goal and trying to be helpful to make sure other guests weren’t feeling down.
Freeman-Belle stressed just how trying and hard it is for folks who are homeless, but that unfortunately, some just have to endure that path in life.
“In normal times when we operate our winter shelter at the local churches, the folks we serve, typically 70% or more have a disability or are seniors or veterans,” Freeman-Belle said. “They literally have nowhere else to go.”
WARM’s cold weather shelter would be the last shelter Sorrells lived in before moving into his first apartment on Commerce Avenue in Waynesboro.
Unfortunately, once he had a roof over his head that he could finally call his own, Sorrells immediately noticed numerous problems with his new home.
In the same previously released letter to The News Virginian, Sorrells described his living conditions at his apartment in Waynesboro as “horrible,” saying he had no exhaust fan, which triggered his fire alarm every time he cooked on his stove. He also said there was “no fire extinguisher [and] no air conditioning,” and that he had to deal with bug infestations.
However, it was while he was living in that apartment that Sorrells first met the Waynesboro Chapter of Virginia Organizing, who came knocking on his door to ask if he was experiencing any significant housing issues.
Not long after, he soon became a member, himself.
Virginia Organizing is a state-wide nonprofit with local chapters all throughout the state whose goal is to bring together community members that have been historically excluded from local decision-making processes and then are later impacted by those decisions.
Once together, members discuss what changes they want to see in their communities and what changes can be made to local policies and programs.
The Waynesboro Chapter was recently established in the fall of 2020 and has focused their first community organizing campaign on affordable housing in Waynesboro.
Currently, the chapter is trying to find out where the city is at regarding various housing issues such as eviction, standard living conditions, and is listening to what changes could be made for the better of residents who live in adverse conditions.
Sorrells has since moved to a new apartment in Staunton, but expressed concerns regarding both homelessness in Waynesboro and affordable housing options in the city.
He believes a good first step in helping homeless people get off the street and into a home of their own is if housing vouchers, such as Section 8, were more accepted when applying for housing.
“It’s very important,” Sorrells said. “There’s not many apartment complexes that take vouchers.”
Freeman-Belle said that she knows Sorrells is happier with his new apartment in Staunton and also feels safer than he did while he was homeless. Even though his home status has changed, Freeman-Belle said that his character is still as great as it was when she first met him.
“I told Philip before [that] sometimes the things that he responds to, the decisions he makes, and the way he keeps his head up in hard situations is so impressive to me,” Freeman-Belle said. “It inspires me.”
As for Sorrells, he and several other members of the Waynesboro Chapter of Virginia Organizing have become concerned over the rising cost in housing, making it harder for low-income individuals and families to maintain a comfortable cost of living in the city.
He encouraged all who are worried to “speak on it” and express their concerns at the public comment hearings during city council meetings.
“I think it’s very important and more needs to be done,” Sorrells said.
As for his plans for the future, now that he’s finally off the streets after more than four years of homelessness, Sorrells said he wants to simply keep the apartment he’s in and just “be happy.”
To him, just being thankful for what one has in life goes a long way.
“Just [don’t] take anything for granted,” Sorrells said. “If you do take it for granted, it can be taken from you.”