Welcome Home? Waynesboro officials think more affordable housing will become available

“We have no control over who chooses our city to move into and live here,” Henderson said. “It’s the marketplace that dictates price and what people can sell their house for. That’s not a role of government. I can’t tell a homeowner, ‘OK, your house is appraised at this, but you’ve got to sell it for this.’ It’s just the way our economy is set up. We’re a free marketplace and the market drives the cost. We’ve only got so much real estate left in Waynesboro to build on and once that’s done, there’s no more building [that’s] going to happen here. So, the houses that we have will be the value that we have them at.”

Another criticism from some in the local Waynesboro Chapter of Virginia Organizing was that Henderson and the rest of city council just simply don’t care about low-income residents or those who are homeless in the city.

To this accusation, Debra Freeman-Belle, the executive director of the WARM Cold Weather Shelter and the Waynesboro Public Schools Board member of Ward C, said that simply isn’t true.

“I personally don’t think that they lack personal care,” Freeman-Belle said. “I think it is a can that’s been kicked down the road and that they have not found the solution. They have not been able to come up with what will solve it because it’s a view that they never experienced or had to address.”