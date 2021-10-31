Welcome Home? Waynesboro officials think more affordable housing will become available

This is the third story in a three-part series about affordable housing in Waynesboro.
“When I ran for city council, I ran on the presumption that we were going to try to grow Waynesboro,” Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson said. “We were going to try to make it a better place for people to live, work and play.”
Since taking office, Henderson believes that the city has indeed moved in that direction.
“We’ve got people wanting to live and work in Waynesboro,” Henderson said. “So I think we’ve met the benchmarks that I named as goals when I came into this.”
A greenway expansion is in the works to better the city’s options for both transportation and physical activity for its residents, more nationally recognized businesses are moving in to set up shop in the city, and housing developers are currently at work building new six-figure houses for future residents to call home in Waynesboro.
So, what’s wrong?
Well, that depends on who you ask.
While everything on paper seems as if the city is moving in the right direction, plenty of members of the Waynesboro Chapter of Virginia Organizing disagree and have expressed their collective concern regarding affordable housing in the city of Waynesboro.
As previously reported by The News Virginian, Virginia Organizing is a state-wide nonprofit with local chapters all throughout the state whose goal is to bring together community members that have been historically excluded from local decision-making processes and then are later impacted by those decisions. Once together, members discuss what changes they want to see in their communities and what changes can be made to local policies and programs.
The Waynesboro Chapter was recently established in the fall of 2020 and has focused their first community organizing campaign on affordable housing in Waynesboro.
In the local organization, several members have expressed both concerns and frustration with those on Waynesboro’s city council and staff that little to nothing is being done to help those who are struggling with questionably maintained affordable housing or are struggling to find affordable housing in the city. This includes providing appropriate aid to those who are homeless and helping them find new homes, as well.
Many in the local chapter are also concerned with the rising housing prices in the city and have expressed further concern that residents who work in Charlottesville but choose to live in Waynesboro have begun to further inflate housing costs, too.
Not all of the chapter’s concerns have been lost on Henderson, who has also noticed more folks moving into Waynesboro from the other side of the mountain.
“They’ve outpriced everything [in] Charlottesville and Albemarle,” Henderson said. “A young family trying to start out just can’t afford to live there so they’re coming to Waynesboro where our housing is more affordable.”
However, the mayor doesn’t see this necessarily as a troubling development and credited the rising costs primarily to the nation’s current housing market, noting that housing issues in regard to rising costs aren’t just specifically unique to Waynesboro or the SAW region in the Shenandoah Valley.
Among other criticisms from some in the Waynesboro Chapter of Virginia Organizing was that Henderson and the city weren’t giving enough of an effort to create and maintain more private and/or public affordable housing units in the city.
To this, Henderson simply said that the local chapter needs to understand that that isn’t the responsibility of the local government at all.
“Local government is not designed to become a public housing organization,” Henderson said. “We have public housing, we’ve got a regional Housing Authority. Money and funds funnel into that Authority. They maintain the public housing. That’s not the role of city government. [Ours] is for growth, personal security, police, fire, road maintenance and that sort of thing. We’re not in the housing business. We don’t develop.”
Waynesboro’s City Manager Mike Hamp agreed with Henderson and noted that the duties and interests of those who serve any city similar to Waynesboro tend to focus more on public safety and public works rather than more affordable housing developments.
“For municipalities in the Commonwealth that are our size, a medium-sized city, more than 20,000 people, less than 30 or 35 [thousand], the focus tends to be core services such as public safety, public works infrastructure, public education, and then branching out to sort of essential municipal services such as libraries and parks,” Hamp said.
As for those who do develop housing in the city, Henderson further explained that he simply can’t instruct them as to what they need to sell their housing units for, either.
“We can’t tell developers ‘You’ve got to build low-income housing,’ because developers put their own money into housing,” Henderson said. “How can I tell somebody else how to spend their money knowing that they’re not going to make a profit? That’s our system of government. Our government is to protect people and for security of people. We’re not in the housing business. We don’t provide houses for people. The federal government has assistance programs [and] state government does, but local government, that’s just not what we do.”
The same applies to all homeowners in the city, regardless of where they work, as well.
“We have no control over who chooses our city to move into and live here,” Henderson said. “It’s the marketplace that dictates price and what people can sell their house for. That’s not a role of government. I can’t tell a homeowner, ‘OK, your house is appraised at this, but you’ve got to sell it for this.’ It’s just the way our economy is set up. We’re a free marketplace and the market drives the cost. We’ve only got so much real estate left in Waynesboro to build on and once that’s done, there’s no more building [that’s] going to happen here. So, the houses that we have will be the value that we have them at.”
Another criticism from some in the local Waynesboro Chapter of Virginia Organizing was that Henderson and the rest of city council just simply don’t care about low-income residents or those who are homeless in the city.
To this accusation, Debra Freeman-Belle, the executive director of the WARM Cold Weather Shelter and the Waynesboro Public Schools Board member of Ward C, said that simply isn’t true.
“I personally don’t think that they lack personal care,” Freeman-Belle said. “I think it is a can that’s been kicked down the road and that they have not found the solution. They have not been able to come up with what will solve it because it’s a view that they never experienced or had to address.”
Freeman-Belle also added that she believes while, collectively, members of the city council should perhaps prioritize the concern and work on putting some kind of action forward to better address the issue, she doesn’t believe a lack of action on their part is personal at all.
She noted that both Henderson and Councilman Bruce Allen are volunteers at the WARM Shelter in Waynesboro, and that Councilman Terry Short Jr. also raises money to support WARM when he has the opportunity.
In terms of tackling the issue head-on, she also recalled that the city council was preparing to take its first steps toward doing so before the pandemic hit in 2020.
“Honestly, prior to COVID, Terry was trying to have a community forum on homelessness and housing,” Freeman-Belle said. “I think COVID kind of disrupted his plans, but [he] was trying to put that together. That was one of his plans and actions as mayor.”
But in her eyes, this sense of action isn’t just seen in Short’s agenda.
As someone who was formerly homeless, herself, Freeman-Belle truly believes that Waynesboro’s city council wants to help.
“I know each of our city council members,” Freeman-Belle said. “No city, 100%, funds the low-income or affordable housing [developments]. But if they could, I personally believe they would. I just think there are some factors they need to be creative with.”
Freeman-Belle also said she believes that a civil meeting between the Waynesboro City Council and the Waynesboro Chapter of Virginia Organizing would be best for both parties and could potentially better address the issue for those in need moving forward.
“It’ll take many voices at the table and many minds to work together to say, ‘This is a problem. We don’t expect the city to fix it at once. We expect for it to be a mixed approach, but a solution is needed,’” Freeman-Belle said. “It’s not a new problem. It’s a problem that deserves our attention now. It deserved our attention a long time ago, to be honest.”
While the city council of Waynesboro cannot personally develop new housing units or fix up and maintain already existing ones, there are options already available for those in the city who are struggling to find shelter or become rental tenants or homeowners once again.
The Waynesboro Redevelopment and Housing Authority is not involved with any of the city management of Waynesboro, but they are HUD-funded and assist residents in need of public housing and housing choice vouchers.
HUD, or the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, administers federal aid to local housing agencies throughout the nation.
“We administer the housing choice voucher program for the city of Waynesboro and we have public housing, which is subsidized housing, in the city,” Executive Director Kimberly Byrd said. “They come in, apply and are put on a waiting list. They’re pulled from the list and either receive a voucher or get into one of our apartments — one or the other, it’s not both. It’s based on their annual income.”
Byrd continued by further explaining the Authority’s two different programs.
The first is public housing, which is made up of the 188 apartments in the city of Waynesboro that are owned by the Housing Authority.
“When someone moves in there, they have to be income eligible and their rent is based on pretty much 30% of their income,” Byrd said.
The second program is the Housing Authority’s Voucher Program, which was formerly known as Section 8.
“The voucher program is a separate program where someone gets a voucher from a private landlord who accepts the voucher,” Byrd said. “They pay part of their rent and we pay part of their rent based on a calculation. They pay 30% of their income, give or take.”
Additionally, in regard to the voucher program, Byrd said that the list of eligible landlords is always given out to applicants so they can contact the landlord and move on in the application process.
For those in the Waynesboro Chapter of Virginia Organizing who know of residents that have criticized their landlords, Byrd has yet to hear any complaints of her own.
“There are good landlords out there,” Byrd said. “I’m sure there are a few that aren’t, but I wouldn’t know those. We have relationships with a lot of landlords in the city of Waynesboro and the landlords we deal with are good landlords.”
As for concerns regarding private housing and rental prices, these price spikes have not been lost on Byrd.
“As the market and economy drive prices hard, it’s more and more difficult to find affordable housing,” Byrd said. “I get that. I think a lot of people who have something that’s affordable are hunkering down and not moving around as much because they realize there’s not a whole lot out there.”
However, she doesn’t believe this trend will become permanent any time soon.
“I think as the economy levels out, you’ll start seeing more affordable housing,” Byrd said.
In Hamp’s eyes, the market and economy certainly haven’t leveled out quite yet, either.
Regardless, he assured concerned residents that he and the city of Waynesboro will continue to help those who need aid with housing during these difficult times.
“In recent years, especially with CARES money, the city has prioritized shelter, relief for the homeless, relief related to utilities and rent for folks who are feeling stressed resulting from COVID-19,” Hamp said. “I think the question will be as we emerge from the pandemic, where do we continue to affirm that as a priority for the community and how do we partner with other agencies and provide financial resources [to] further those goals?”
Despite the current status of the market, Henderson is still more than optimistic for the direction that Waynesboro is heading in and hopes that others in the city are also excited about the growth that the city has seen and will continue to see moving forward.
“We’ve got a great city,” Henderson said. “Our city is growing as far as residents [and] businesses. We’ve seen a number of great businesses come to town. The wages are going up with all these businesses and it’s all driven by the market.”