Weyers Cave author Morgan Vega donating proceeds from her first book to charity

In hopes of fostering a culture of giving, a local author is donating some of the proceeds from her first book to charity.
Weyers Cave resident Morgan Vega published her first book, "Sleeping Around," and is donating a portion of the proceeds from the first month of sales to HumanKind, a nonprofit human services organization that has been serving children and families in Virginia since 1903.
“They just really radiate empathy, but empathy in action and that’s really what I was looking for,” said Vega about why she picked HumanKind.
Her book, which is available on Amazon.com, tells the fictional story of Corey, a former foster care child who is going through the early obstacles and discoveries of being a new college student.
“I really wanted to show college for young adult readers to prepare them and make them feel like they have some kind of clue, a more realistic clue into what college really is and what it’s about and especially the people that can help you,” Vega said.
When you’re a freshman in college, new things like living with roommates and setting boundaries can be hard, Vega said, who pulled the inspiration of Corey’s story from similar experiences she or her friends experienced while in college.
“The heart of the story is being able to love yourself and love others and know you love them despite, and sometimes because of their imperfections,” Vega said.
In the book, Corey struggles with being able to love herself because of her background in foster care. Although Vega is not a former foster care child, she said she can relate to Corey because she has struggled to find her way at times.
“In Corey’s case and in other cases too, she doesn’t have that safe space that she can hide away from all the challenges and changes around her,” Vega said. “So I think there’s that tie in there of this new environment while she’s also experienced a new environment after a new environment over and over again being in foster care.”
After doing so much research about foster care for her book, Vega said she was moved to act.
“I don’t think I could’ve come out of this any other way than wanting to give back,” said Vega, who added she would like to adopt a child herself one day.
Raised in Weyers Cave, Vega went to Bridgewater College before receiving a master's degree at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, where she majored in English with a focus in writing.
"I actually got into writing because I’ve always loved to write songs,” said Vega, who added she wrote her first song when she was in second grade. “I actually started out writing songs first and then that just kind of evolved over time."
Songwriting led her into writing short stories, and then longer short stories and eventually novels, she said.
“Music definitely has different ways of communicating what you want to say and it definitely started with music for me," she added.
Vega plans to write a companion novel centering on a different character, she said.
“I’m definitely hoping to get more books out there soon and this being my debut novel," Vega said. "I’m just so excited about all this feedback that I’ve gotten and all the great reviews that I’m just ready to put more books out there.”
Moving forward, Vega hopes to be a full-time author.
"Your twenties are hard, but I feel like I’m hitting my stride now," she said. "Working with books, writing books — it’s great."