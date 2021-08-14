Weyers Cave author Morgan Vega donating proceeds from her first book to charity

In the book, Corey struggles with being able to love herself because of her background in foster care. Although Vega is not a former foster care child, she said she can relate to Corey because she has struggled to find her way at times.

“In Corey’s case and in other cases too, she doesn’t have that safe space that she can hide away from all the challenges and changes around her,” Vega said. “So I think there’s that tie in there of this new environment while she’s also experienced a new environment after a new environment over and over again being in foster care.”

After doing so much research about foster care for her book, Vega said she was moved to act.

“I don’t think I could’ve come out of this any other way than wanting to give back,” said Vega, who added she would like to adopt a child herself one day.

Raised in Weyers Cave, Vega went to Bridgewater College before receiving a master's degree at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, where she majored in English with a focus in writing.

"I actually got into writing because I’ve always loved to write songs,” said Vega, who added she wrote her first song when she was in second grade. “I actually started out writing songs first and then that just kind of evolved over time."