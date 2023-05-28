Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WEYERS CAVE — Percheron horses originated in western France, but came to the United States before World War I.

On Saturday, the Virginia Percheron Association celebrated one of two annual field days on Shenandoah Valley Airport land in Weyers Cave. On a brilliant spring day, Percheron horses in two and three-horse teams demonstrated plowing and provided rides for visitors.

The horses are known for their muscular physiques and willingness to work. Gary Kisamore of Churchville was one of the people providing rides of Percherons on a wagon Saturday. Kisamore said he has 18 Percherons at his farm. “They are willing workers,” he said of the horses. And he said they do not require a whip to provide labor.

Billy Williams, the president of the Virginia Percheron Association, admires the horses for their beauty. “They are very attractive with their black and gray colors,” he said. Besides Saturday’s field day being simply a fun event, the Virginia Percheron Association sold souvenir shirts and held an afternoon auction to raise money.

In addition to the two annual field days by the association, Williams said the Percherons are also part of an event at the Virginia State Fair each year near Richmond.

Gerald Garber, the owner of Cave View Farms and an Augusta County supervisor, said he has been facilitating the Percheron field days in Weyers Cave for nearly two decades. Garber, the owner of two white Percherons, affectionately refers to his horses as “big toys.”

He said Saturday’s field day was also family-friendly. In addition to the rides for kids and adults, the Percherons did some plowing.