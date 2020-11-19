Weyers Cave urgent care temporarily closing

WEYERS CAVE — Augusta Health's Weyers Cave urgent care location will temporarily be closing, the hospital announced Wednesday.
Because urgent care volumes in general have decreased during the pandemic, employees from Augusta Health's Weyers Cave location will be temporarily moved to support facilities with increasing volumes to meet the community's healthcare needs.
The closure should last approximately 10 days or until early December, Augusta Health said.
Patients in the Weyers Cave community seeking urgent care can find a close alternative at Augusta Health's Staunton urgent care center at 851 Statler Boulevard.
Patients with respiratory symptoms should seek evaluation at the Waynesboro Assessment Center at 201 Lew Dewitt Boulevard.
