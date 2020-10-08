What a pandemic Halloween will look like in Waynesboro

While the stars aligned for Halloween to fall on a Saturday and a full moon — COVID-19 will impact event offerings and safety practices this year.

The Virginia Department of Health said the best way to avoid becoming infected is to avoid being exposed to the virus altogether, which might mean choosing to not participate in Halloween activities during the pandemic.

“While Halloween typically represents a time of fun and excitement for children and adults alike, the current Halloween season will be different than prior years due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” VDH said in a released statement. “In general, the more closely people interact with each other and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread.”

The Center for Disease Control said many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading the virus, but there are several safer ways to celebrate.

VDH discourages events that involves gatherings of individuals such as large Halloween parties and haunted houses. There are, however, alternative activities that might present lower risks this Halloween season.