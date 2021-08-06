What are your 9/11 memories, takeaways?

With the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks just weeks away, The News Virginian is preparing a special edition of our newspaper to mark the events and we want to find out how those events still resonate with our readers.

Whether you were a child on 9/11 and want to reflect years later, or were a civic leader, firefighter or relief worker involved in post-9/11 recovery, or you watched the attacks unfold on TV from your home or workplace, what are your memories and takeaways?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Did you do something different that day, that month or in later years because of 9/11? Were you in New York City or at the Pentagon that day? Did you travel there afterward to assist in recovery efforts?

We want to hear from you regarding this important day that changed the United States forever.

The News Virginian will publish reader responses in the Saturday, Sept. 11, edition. Also on that day, a special section will include additional reflections on the tragedy and its aftermath.

If interested, send an email of 250 words or less about Sept. 11 to The News Virginian at news@newsvirginian.com. They should be sent by 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.