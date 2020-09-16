What to expect when the VHSL Executive Committee meets on Thursday

"While there will be some changes from the original document, I don't see major changes to the original championship plus-one format," he said. "There could be a few adjustments here and there."

Under the proposed plan, VHSL assistant director Chris Robinson noted on the VHSL's weekly webinar series that concerns were raised about certain sports and activities in terms of the team format component.

"We were reducing the field by 50 percent," Robinson said. "When you take a closer look at cross country and what the original proposal was, we weren't being quite fair to the sport, with them normally advancing three teams to states. We were actually decreasing participation by more than 65 to 67 percent range, so we do envision that will be one of the sports that will be revisited."

The championship plus-one format allows for all sports teams to have an opportunity to have a season during the 2020-21 school year. High school sports are set to resume in late December with winter sports such as basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track. Regular seasons schedules are reduced to 60%, but does include opportunities for regional and state playoffs.