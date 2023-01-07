Where’s the beef owner? Augusta Sheriff seeks owner of cattle wreaking havoc

It’s the case of a cattle conspiracy.

Five cattle roaming at large and doing damage in Augusta County off Frog Pond Road are now in police custody.

But Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith is seeking the cattle owner to cover the destruction the livestock have caused over the past 18 months.

Smith said in a press release the cattle will be sold at auction on Tuesday unless the owner is found.

The sheriff said the cattle had lived on numerous properties west of Staunton off Route 262 for 18 months. However, the Sheriff’s Office has been unable to locate or determine the cattle owner.

One of the cattle was involved in a car crash on Oct. 3 of last year. The cattle have also damaged property owners' yards, fences and crops. Fees are attached to the cattle for trapping, feed, boarding and damages.

Smith asks the owner to contact him at (540) 245-5333 by Monday.