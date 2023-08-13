VDOT says construction on adding two travel lanes on Route 262 in Augusta County near Staunton starts Monday and is expected to be completed in late May.

VDOT awarded a $2.835 million construction contract to A&J Development and Excavation of Mount Crawford in July.

The project will provide Route 262 motorists with two northbound and two southbound lanes between the interchanges with Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) and Route 262 (Middlebrook Avenue).

The nearly three-quarters-of-a-mile widening project will enhance safety and improve traffic flow by extending the divided highway portion of Route 262 northward and offering a full acceleration lane for motorists entering 262 southbound from the Route 252 interchange.

For the entirety of the project, the northbound right shoulder of Route 262 will be closed. During the later stages of construction, northbound and southbound motorists should be alert for traffic lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures.