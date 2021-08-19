Wildlife Center of Virginia releases rehabbed bald eagle

To get all traces of lead out of the body, Clark said the eagle was actually treated by a process called chelation — the same way human beings with lead poisoning are treated.

“It’s a calcium compound that is injected into the bloodstream,” Clark said. “The lead will bind with calcium. If it’s still in the bloodstream, we can inject the calcium compound, lead binds with that, and then the calcium can be eliminated through urates through the kidneys and take the lead with it.”

As for where the team’s rehabbed bald eagle was finding lead, and where other eagles can still find it, Clark believes the eagles are scavenging animals or remaining animal parts left in the field by hunters.

Clark described himself as not “anti-gun,” but rather “anti-lead,” and said one of the biggest dangers to the species is the fragments of lead ammunition in any animals abandoned by hunters that scavenging animals, such as bald eagles, can then consume.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Switching to a non-lead projectile could help the eagles, as well as other species in Virginia and throughout the United States.